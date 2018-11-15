IMG_3554-926x500.jpg One of the NCCU Sound Machine’s four drum majors at the Homecoming game on Thursday, November 3. Photo by Kera Robinson/Echo staff photographer
IMG_3813-1-843x500.jpg Sound Machine at the Homceoming halftime, Nov. 3. This year marks the Sound Machine's 80th anniversary. Photo by Kera Robinson/Echo Staff Photographer.
IMG_3756-500x500.jpg Denzel Goodlin and Starbesha Satterwhite greet the crowd as Mr. and Ms. Senior at the Homecoming football game. Photo by Kera Robiinson/Echo staff photographer.
untitled-9-750x500.jpg Ms. NCCU Faith Thomas-Lewis greets the audience at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Sunday, October 28. Photo by Keshawn Ennis/Echo Contributor.
untitled-2-2-750x500.jpg Mr. NCCU Jamaal Searcy greets the audience at the Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Sunday, October 28. Photo by Keshawn Ennis/Echo Contributor.
IMG_7104-581x500.jpg Naomi Dix slays at NCCU’s first Homecoming Drag Show on Wednesday, October 31. Photo by Kaylee Sciacca/Echo Co-editor-in-chief.
untitled-4-752x500.jpg Members of Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho perform at the Ultimate Step Show on Friday, November 2. Photo by Tiayana Ford/Echo staff photographer
IMG_5492-750x500.jpg Young Nudy rocks the stage at the Homecoming Hip-Hop Concert on Thursday, November 1. Photo by Kevin Omar/Echo staff photographer

Faces and places of Homecoming 2018

On Monday, the B.N. Duke Auditorium turned into a BET show for the Ultimate Talent Show.

Students performed as an array of old school to contemporary R&B artists. From Tina Turner and Erykah Badu to Justin Timberlake and Migos, the students had every decade covered. The Ultimate Talent Show was followed by a late night breakfast in the Leroy Walker Complex.

The Homecoming Gospel Concert was held on Tuesday, October 30, featuring Anthony Brown & Group therapy and Erica Campbell. Each recording artists engaged with their young by remixing instrumentals to well-known songs and turning them into positive and uplifting messages.

Another highlight from Homecoming was the sold out, Halloween themed Ultimate Tent Party on Wednesday, October 31. Students dressed up in costumes for the party, with music being provided by DJ Slick.

The Annual Eagle Street Festival featured Warner Brother Studios recording artists Ar’­­vmon and Trey, along with carnival activities and t-shirt giveaways.

On Friday, November 2, NCCU held the Face-off Step Show, featuring the university’s Greek Organizations. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated obtained first place in the step show.

NCCU wrapped up the last day of homecoming on Saturday, November 3rd, with the Homecoming Parade, Football game, and Predawn Project X. NCCU took home a landslide homecoming victory against Edward Water College, with a score of 52-12. The Homecoming celebrations ended with the Predawn Project X party, which featured glow in the dark sticks and a guest performance by rapper Da Baby.

