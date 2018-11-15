Faces and places of Homecoming 2018

On Monday, the B.N. Duke Auditorium turned into a BET show for the Ultimate Talent Show.

Students performed as an array of old school to contemporary R&B artists. From Tina Turner and Erykah Badu to Justin Timberlake and Migos, the students had every decade covered. The Ultimate Talent Show was followed by a late night breakfast in the Leroy Walker Complex.

The Homecoming Gospel Concert was held on Tuesday, October 30, featuring Anthony Brown & Group therapy and Erica Campbell. Each recording artists engaged with their young by remixing instrumentals to well-known songs and turning them into positive and uplifting messages.

Another highlight from Homecoming was the sold out, Halloween themed Ultimate Tent Party on Wednesday, October 31. Students dressed up in costumes for the party, with music being provided by DJ Slick.

The Annual Eagle Street Festival featured Warner Brother Studios recording artists Ar’­­vmon and Trey, along with carnival activities and t-shirt giveaways.

On Friday, November 2, NCCU held the Face-off Step Show, featuring the university’s Greek Organizations. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated obtained first place in the step show.

NCCU wrapped up the last day of homecoming on Saturday, November 3rd, with the Homecoming Parade, Football game, and Predawn Project X. NCCU took home a landslide homecoming victory against Edward Water College, with a score of 52-12. The Homecoming celebrations ended with the Predawn Project X party, which featured glow in the dark sticks and a guest performance by rapper Da Baby.