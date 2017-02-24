Everything you need to know about the March 2 Spring Career Fair

Polish your resume, and iron your business attire. N.C. Central University’s Spring 2017 Career and Internship Fair is right around the corner.

Hosted by Career Services and Outreach, this opportunity is open to all majors and classifications. The fair will be held March 2 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. in the Leroy T. Walker Complex.

Career Services has hosted the fair for the past 15 years, but the fair has evolved over the years, said On-campus Recruiting Specialist Monica Stuckey.

“There used to be three separate fairs: a career fair, an education fair, and a non-profit fair. We’ve combined them all to make it a little more beneficial to the students,” said Stuckey.

The fair offers something for every student. Students will be able to engage and network with approximately 75 employers including government agencies, law enforcement departments, technology companies, and some graduate school programs.

A list of participating employers is posted on the Eagle Career Network, an online portal offered by Career Services to help students prepare for a career. Students can access the list by clicking “Events” – “Career Fairs and Conferences” – and then selecting “Spring 2017 Career & Internship Fair.”

In addition to meeting with potential employers, students will also have the opportunity to secure interviews with certain companies which take place the following day in the Office of Career Services.

Career Services has been planning the fair for about four months. The entire career services staff plays a role in preparing for the event including putting up large signs around campus that show students the proper dress.

“It’s definitely a team effort. The entire staff helps to get the employers on campus,” she said. “There are also logistics to take care of, such as securing the event space and marketing the event to the employers and students.”

Career Services is open year round for students who need career advice and guidance. During the week leading up to the fair, students can visit the office to receive tips on how to dress for the event and how to enhance their resumes.

“Career Eagle Officers (CEO) for the office of career services and outreach will be set up outside of the career center distributing handouts for effective resumes and other helpful materials that could help students potentially land a job or internship,” said communications junior and CEO Terri King.

NCCU graduate student Clarke Eaves recommended that students work on elevator pitches, “so you’re not stumbling over what you’re trying to say.” She said students should remember to “ask for business cards to keep in contact.”

The career and internship fair is held once in the fall and once in the spring. Most students come to the spring fair to find summer internships and opportunities for after graduation, said Stuckey.

Career services doesn’t have the exact number of students who have gotten jobs through the career fair, but, Stuckey said, some students were offered second interviews after meeting employers at previous fairs.

“I hope that my peers take advantage of this opportunity,” King added.