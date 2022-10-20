Entrepreneurs at Eagles Pop Up Event

About 20 N.C. Central University and local entrepreneurs promoted their businesses at the New Student Center courtyard early October. The event, the Eagle Glow Pop Up Shop (Modeling Troupe Edition), was sponsored by Collegiate 100 and Entrepreneurship Club.

“Networking would be the biggest thing, even if you don’t make sales, you get to meet people and expand your business,” said NCCU senior Jalaina Harry-Smith, CEO of Lay Allure Lashes.

“Regardless of if you’re making money, you’re still networking. There’s a lot of black owned businesses that are a part of the school, so it’s just a good opportunity.”

Harry-Smith’s table was decorated with her brand of lashes as well as photos of models wearing them.

Charlie Williams, owner of Road to Soulace, was selling his brand’s hoodies, hats, and fitness apparel. According to Williams, an NCCU senior, the Eagle Glow Pop Up was a great opportunity for him to promote his business.

“Everything I make is by hand, and besides making money it’s to spark the light in people’s lives,” said Williams. “A lot of entrepreneurs struggle with appreciation. This event gives us that.”

Williams described the event as a “steppingstone,” one in which entrepreneurs like him can “get out and face their fears.”

“I would definitely attend another event like this because it’s a great way to build my reputation and get my business out there,” he said.

King J was MC host and Jarvis Blanding was the events official D.J.

Performances by Dé Haute Allure and Curve Appeal Modeling enhanced the night. While their routines to vogue music surrounded the crowd and captured them on their phone cameras.

“I was so excited to see my organization perform and felt proud to be a part of it,” said Aissa Paul of De Haute Allure.

“Bringing the modeling troupes brought an extra level of excitement and fun to the event. I loved the interactions between the modeling troupes and the crowd.”

According to some of the entrepreneurs they accomplished their sold-out goal and even had to close down early.

Participants only had to pay a $10 vendor fee to set up at the Eagle Glow Pop up Shop.. Participants included: STAYFAST Brand by Tyler Fisher, Shop Custom’s By – Omari, ShesoFAB by Kyndall Ray, Lososlays by Lois Boamah, BabyKakes KupKakes by Kayla Hill, TeeTee’s Goodies by Tiara Jordan, The 2 Boujee Collection by Kyra Joyner, L.L.B. Co by Rianna Munn, MorphedMinks by Taylor Edwards, Lay Allure Lashes by Jalaina Harry, Touched by Pey by Peyton White, Lucidbeadss by Janelle Harlan, Road to Soulace by Charlie Williams, Exotix Wishes LLC by Ariyona Jackson, Bag It Boutique by Jordan Hartwell, Morgan Cosmetix by Morgan Dickens, Nyla Orr by That One Stop Shop Co., and Ez Plates by Efhe Ikharo.