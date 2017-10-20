Eagles take 18-game MEAC winning streak into Norfolk State game

The N.C. Central University football team extended its winning streak to five games by beating the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 14.

It was the Eagles’ 11th straight home win, bringing the team to a season record of 5-1.

During the game, freshman quarterback Chauncey Caldwell continued to impress with a season-high 333 passing yards.

When asked about his continuing progress on the field, Caldwell said that it “feels great to be a dual threat quarterback that has the option to not only run the ball but to be able to throw the ball.”

Sophomore wide receiver Xavier McKoy made the most of his three catches to finish with 139 receiving yards, including an 89-yard touchdown on the third-longest pass play in school history.

Defensively, safeties Davanta Reynolds and Alden McClellon both made an impact with eight tackles apiece.

The win goes a long way in helping the national reputation of NCCU football, which entered the game ranked No. 25 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll.

“It just shows the growth of our program,” head coach Jerry Mack said. “We’re showing that not only can we beat teams in the MEAC, but we can also beat teams out of our conference as well.”

Mack said that he was “very proud” about the team stepping up to win a non-conference game in between battling MEAC opponents.

“I believe our guys are focused on looking at our next five games making plays and being proactive,” he added.

NCCU returns to MEAC action tomorrow, Oct. 21, hosting Norfolk State University at 2 p.m.