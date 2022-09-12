Eagles humiliate Rams in a rainy home game win

In a moderate rainstorm, the N.C. Central University Eagles took flight and prevailed in a shut-out victory against the Winston-Salem State University Rams 41-0. It was the the first Eagles’ shutout since 2017, according to the NCCU Department of Athletics.

Within the first 4 minutes of the game, the Eagles intercepted the Rams deep into their end zone.

Latrell Collier, #5, took the first rushes on the Eagle offense, shredding the Ram defense, which led to multiple first downs.

J’mari Taylor, #36, rushed for multiple yardage which led to the Eagles’ first touchdown.

After a missed field goal, the Eagles were on top 6-0, still with 6:03 left in the opening quarter.

Because of N.C. Central’s strong and impeccable defense, the Rams were forced to punt early in their first possession.

Then it took the Eagles no time to score again in the opening quarter after a complete pass play and two rushes.

The Eagles further their lead with a successful field goal. The opening quarter ended with the Eagles on top at 13-0.

In the second quarter the Rams offense tried their the running game, but the Eagles stopped them dead in their tracks.

The Eagles then mixed and matched strong passing and running to gains multiple first downs.

Quarterback Davius Richard punched the ticket into the endzone for another Eagles touchdown.

At 7:20 left in the half, the Eagles topped the Rams 20-0.

In the beginning of the second half the Rams managed to block several Eagle first down attempts, but with rallying support from the SGA Association on the sidelines, the Eagles fought for a first down in the second quarter.

Though the Rams struggled to rally again at the end of the second quarter, the Eagles’ defense shut them down again.

At the opening of the third quarter, the Eagles held on to their 20-0 lead and the rain pressed on.

Chemistry between Quarterback Richard and Wide Receiver Asa Barnes was immaculate, and the team gained yardage from several passing plays.

But the rain forced the Eagles back to their ground game after several failed receptions.

On the ground, the Eagles pushed into the endzone for another touchdown. With another successful extra-point attempt, the Eagles now had the Rams down 27-0 with less than 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

Again the Eagles’ defense never gave any ground to the Rams.

With the ball at fourth down and one yard remaining for a first down, the Eagles stayed on the offensive and converted with a running play.

Quarterback Richard did have one hiccup when his pass to Barnes was intercepted, but the Rams drive only lasted four plays, leaving the Eagles deep in Ram territory. It took Runningback Latrell Collier just two attempts to score with eight seconds left.

At the end of the third quarter, the Eagles now had the Rams down 34-0.

With that lead the Eagles backup quarterback, Walker Harris, got his chance to prove his mettle. And so he did with a passing game that led to multiple first downs and, eventually, a sixth Eagle touchdown and a 41-0 Eagles’ victory at the team’s first home game.

It was the first time the Eagles started their season with a 2-0 start as a Division I sports program, according to the NCCU Department of Athletics.

Next up the Eagles battle the New Hampshire Wildcats, another team going into their third game with a 2-0 winning streak.