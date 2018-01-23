“Durham’s Finest” exhibit puts public school art on display

“One of the most amazing things in the world, is to see a kid’s face get light up when he sees his work,” said N.C. Central University Art Department Professor Kenneth Rodgers. “But equal to children’s responses, is the parent’s responses. I think they probably light up at least as much or maybe even more so than their kids.”

According to Rodgers, roughly 450 visitors packed the NCCU Art Museum for the opening of the annual “Durham’s Finest” exhibit. The exhibit displays the artwork of 200 students in grades K-12 from across 35 different Durham county public schools. This annual event has been in held for nearly 50 years at NCCU.

Despite having a large number of work and visitors to manage, the selection and exhibition premier were a streamlined process. Teachers from each school made selections on which ones would be submitted. From there they were screened by the NCCU Art Museum. Separated times were designated for each group to appear, going from middle to high school and then elementary. This allowed each massive group to flow throughout the space much easier.

“What we’ve attempted to do is to identify talented students who have an interest in art, we like to think that we too have used this exhibit as kind of an introduction for many of the students to North Carolina Central University with the hope — the idea, that they might consider matriculating here,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers, who is also the director of the NCCU Art Museum, was the anonymous judge for the exhibit and ranked the top three pieces in each school level. There is no monetary reward for placing at the exhibit. Rodgers emphasized that the awards are simply for recognition purposes. He said he wanted every student to walk away with a sense of accomplishment, knowing that their work would be viewed by so many people.

When describing his process of choosing a winner, he used the 1st place high school piece “Still Life in Charcoal” by Jordan High student Daniel Mills as an example. Rodgers said he admired the vast amount of detail in the piece. By using many different textures, Mills was able to take the simple objects in the frame and turn them into art that captivated Rodgers.

The NCCU Art Museum’s “Durham’s Finest” exhibit is running until Monday, January 29 and is open to the public.