Champagne cheerleading team under new management

After having the titles of both assistant coach and associate head coach, LaTasha Bynum, is now head coach of Champagne, N.C. Central University’s Cheerleading Team. She replaces LuAnn Edmonds-Harris, who retired after holding that position for 30 years.

“Taking over as head cheer coach definitely affected me a lot, in a sense that I was stepping in the place of someone who previously coached me during my time on the team and someone who I really admire,” Bynum said, whose positon as graduate assistant coach is being filled by Brandi Wright, a 2020 psychology graduate and former Champagne captain.

Bynum was the captain of Champagne from fall 2004, her junior year, to spring 2006, her senior year. She returned in 2012 to join Edmonds-Harris as her assistant coach. Bynum was named associate head coach in 2017.

Bynum says that she was shocked about being offered the position as head cheerleading coach,

“Lu has set a very strong foundation,” said Bynum. “She has created a legacy not only for herself but for the program. It was an easy transition for me because she has always provided tools for me along the way to succeed, as both her cheerleader and her assistant coach.”

Bynum says her new position as head cheerleading coach, is, in a lot of ways, similar to her time on Champagne as an undergraduate. As a former captain, and knowing how captains were held to a certain standard, the knowledge she gained during that time carried over into becoming both first an assistant coach and now head coach. In both positions, she said, you’re somewhat like the team’s spokesperson.

Wright, Bynum’s replacement, is in her second year of graduate school. She also said the transition to her now position was seamless.

“My transition from being a captain on Champagne to becoming a coach has been a pretty smooth transition. With being the captain of the team previously, it has just prepared me for my position as a coach,” Wright said, adding that it feels good to see that her work and dedication as a captain has prompted the university to offer her positon as graduate assistant coach.

“It feels good to see my previous work become recognized,” Wright said.

Bynum says she sees the NCCU cheerleaders as ambassadors for university. They serve as the school’s spirit, and they increase fan engagement.

“Being a part of the team is bigger than just cheer. It’s bigger than just a uniform. It’s about what you do and off campus, what you do in the community to ensure that the legacy of the program will continue,” Bynum said