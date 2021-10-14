Eagles go down in 37-14 loss to Aggies

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the N.C. Central University Eagles took on the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies at the 97th Annual Aggie-Eagle Classic in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Eagles fell short of victory against the Aggies with a score of 37-14. Luckily, the home team’s record improved since the 2019 Classic match where the Eagles fell 54-0 and 2018, falling 45-0.

Within the first few moments of the game, N.C. A&T scored first with a field goal and left N.C. Central without a first down of the game.

Seven minutes into the first quarter, N.C. A&T was up by 3 points.

Twenty-three seconds later, N.C. A&T scored the first touchdown of the game, making the score 10-0.

While the Eagles inched towards the end zone, N.C. Central kicks a field goal, making it on the board before the first quarter ends. By the end of the first down, the score lies 10-3.

The Eagles’ defense rallied together for a battle cry accompanied by fans, motivating the team to make the Aggies work for a hard-earned field goal.

The score is up by 13-3 within the first moments of the first quarter.

Later, N.C. Central tried to punt the ball but was blocked by N.C. A&T and rushed for a touchdown with an added field goal, making the score 20-3.

N.C. A&T again managed to raise the score while N.C. Central remained scoreless in the second quarter.

After a challenging third quarter, N.C. A&T managed to score one field goal.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles added points to the board by kicking a field goal, making the score 30-6 with 13 minutes and 42 seconds left in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the crowd and band went full scale as Senior Wide Reciever, Ryan McDaniel scored the only touchdown for N.C. Central.

After going for an extra two points, the Eagles pushed forward 30-14.

Adding insult to injury, the Aggies scored a last-minute touchdown and field goal in the last two minutes of the game, finalizing the score of 37-14.