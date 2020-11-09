America decides Joe Biden is the next president of the United States

Many students found out Saturday through social media and friends that former vice president Joe Biden was the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election after he won Pennsylvania.

There were still a number of votes that were not counted when the projection was released to the public by major news organizations over the weekend.

With Biden in the lead for the election, he was the projected 46th president of the United States and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris was the projected U.S. Vice President, which will potentially make her the first African American women to serve in this position in the White House.

A few N.C. Central University students said that they were satisfied with the results of the 2020 presidential election according to an informal and unscientific Campus Echo poll.

“I am satisfied with Joe Biden being elected President,” replied one NCCU student in the poll.

“We as a nation could not endure four more years of Donald Trump. Hopefully, Biden will live up to the promises he has made because we as a nation, especially the Black community, will be holding him and Kamala Harris accountable.”

Another student wrote in the poll, “I’m glad he (was elected to) office. (I) feel we as students will benefit from his presidency.”

NCCU Department Chairman of History and professor Jim C. Harper II shared his thoughts and reactions to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I think like many people, my first thought was relief that we had a civil (process),” he said. “The person that the majority of the people wanted to be elected won.”

“Joe Biden becoming elected as the president of the United States will bring a level of quality back to our country.”

The Biden Administration proposed to make college more affordable for all families with incomes below $125,000 to reduce student loan debt and eliminate the disparity of students unable to achieve higher education.

Harper said that it would take a collaborative effort with state officials to make tuition free for future NCCU students.

“I believe that we’re gonna have to really be in close contact with elected officials for the state of North Carolina, the UNC system, our chancellor, — everybody, the provost will have to be at the table,” Harper explained.

“Because they know exactly what’s needed so that our students can have the best college experience possible and for it to become affordable for everybody.

In Biden’s proposal for education, he aims to invest $20 billion dollars toward digital infrastructure at HBCU’s and $10 billion to expand career opportunities for these students.

The Campus Echo reached out to NCCU Chancellor Akinleye and NCCU Division of Student Affairs about Biden’s proposal for HBCU’s.

Chancellor Akinleye said in an email that it was too early to make speculations about the future plans for NCCU based on Biden’s plan.

Harper added that Joe Biden’s wife, Jill will help to improve the education system because of her background as an educator.

Harris and Biden both spoke Saturday in Wilmington, Deleware to a crowd celebrating their victory in the election.

“For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice for our lives, and for our planet,” Harris said.

“And then you voted and you delivered a clear message. You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth.”

The crowd outside of the Chase Center applauded.

Harris thanked the Biden-Harris campaign team and also the poll workers for encouraging more people to vote in the election.

After Harris spoke, Biden took the stage and spoke about bringing unity back into the United States and be the “president to all Americans.”

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide,” he said.

“Let’s give each other another chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again, and make progress.”

One student in the poll expressed their excitement and concern about Kamala Harris being the first woman to serve as the projected vice president of the United States.

“I am happy that she is the first woman to be elected (vice president) of the United States,” the student said in the poll.

“But I am still skeptical about some of her past policies. Hopefully, she and Joe are able to fulfill the promises they have made during their campaign.”