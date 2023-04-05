Alumna’s career promoting the arts begins at NCCU

When Starr Jackson started “Nothing But the Arts” at N.C. Central University in 2018 little did she know how much the project would become her life’s work.

According to Jackson her organization’s purpose is to make people aware of the arts and media.

“I had the idea for a really long time, but I just found somewhere in my heart to do it at NCCU,” said Jackson. In 2017 she began interviewing creative personalities on her podcast “The Underground Station” in 2017.

“Being a transfer student at NCCU and not really knowing too many people, and starting an organization, it was kind of hard, so see a project, this dream, this passion that I had, become an amazing thing on NCCU’s campus is just so joyful and exciting to see,” she said.

Jackson, an alumna who graduated with a major in business administration and a mass communication minor in 2019, interned at WQOK K97.5 as an undergraduate.

Jackson is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a life coach, and published author of the book “Pushing Through: Motivation & Positive Affirmations for You.”

In 2020 NBTA became incorporated as an officially recognized non-profit, or 501(3)(C). It recently had its first official NBTA week running from March 20-25. There are also now NBTA campus chapters at two other universities, Clark Atlanta and Johnson C. Smith universities, as well as high schools and community colleges.

During NBTA week, Jackson’s organization held a Music Industry Panel, a Social Media Workshop, an Entertainment Panel, a Fashion Discussion, a Videography Workshop, a Photography Panel, a Creative Writing panel, and a Creative Networking event.

At the event, NCCU’s NBTA campus chapter held a Graphic Tee fashion show and the NBTA Award Show where students and creatives were invited to showcase their musical and visual creativity.

“We’re here to say the arts and the media are just as important as any other field,” said Jackson.

She describes NCCU as her “home team.” “Without NCCU, without the home team there wouldn’t be an NBTA.”

“It’s always Eagle pride, all day everyday,” Jackson said. “Keep being the amazing home team

that you are, Believe in yourself and believe in your vision even if no one else does.”