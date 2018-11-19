Aggies crush Eagles football 45-0 in Senior Day sweep

The N.C. Central University football team finished their last home game of the season with a devastating 45-0 loss to archrival N.C. A&T on Saturday, Nov. 17 in this year’s Aggie-Eagle Football Classic.

A rivalry that dates all the back to 1924 has NC A&T with the advantage in a 50-34-5 overall record in the series but NCCU has had the last laugh in three of their last four meetings. The game was televised on ESPN 3 and delayed on ESPNU.

The hatred of these two bitter foes was shown early when the Aggies football walked onto the field interrupting NCCU honored its seniors and harsh words would shared during the coin toss.

Emotions flared quick during the first drive of the game as the Aggie defense swarmed towards the ball and aggressively attacking the Eagles offense.

The game looked to be all about defense from the start as both teams’ offensive unit were forced to punt on consecutive 3rd down stops.

The Aggies gain some momentum with a big run by running back Marquell Cartwright, setting his team up in scoring position. The drive was capped off with a pass from A&T quarterback Lamar Raynard to receiver Elijah Bell for the first touchdown of the game.

Missed calls from the refs would cause frustration among the Eagles sideline. After a roughing the passer call on Redshirt Junior quarterback Naiil Ramadan was missed, NCCU would punt the ball once again.

A&T then got the ball back and took advantage of the Eagles’ defense with a touchdown run from Cartwright making the score, 14-0.

The Eagles would insert Sophomore quarterback Dominique Shoffner into the game but his presence wasn’t enough to get the offense going.

The Aggies would add on to their lead before the half with a field goal from Noel Ruiz and a touchdown run from running back Jah-Maine Martin,making the score, 24-0 going into the break.

In the third quarter, Cartwright’s number would be called again as he capped off a 4-play, 76 yard drive with another touchdown of his own making the score, 31-0..

The connection between Raynard and Bell would cause the Eagles havoc once again as the two would connect for another touchdown and finish the game with 122 yards.

Aggies running back Kashon Baker would add the final points onto the scoreboard with a 1 yard run into the endzone making the final score, 45-0

In the end, the NC A&T offense and defense was too much for the Eagles as their offense finished with 539 total yards and allowing only five first downs.

The Eagles will finish their season on road as they will travel to face the S.C. State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 24.