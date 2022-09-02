Aggies and Eagles will bump heads (once again) on September 3rd in Charlotte

The Aggie-Eagle Classic rivalry runs long and deep. And on September 3 another chapter will be added to the N.C. Carolina Central University vs. N.C. A&T story.

The schools’ rivalry date back to November 23, 1922. When NCCU was routed 26-0 in Greensboro. In the overall record N.C. A&T has bested the Eagles 52-35-5.

In 2021, the Eagles, in their MEAC conference, finished fifth in scoring offense, averaging 18.7 points per game. While the Aggies, in their Big South Conference, also finished fifth, averaging slightly more than NCCU with 22.8 points per game. NCCU finished fifth in total defense allowing 395.2-yards per game, while N.C. A&T finished second in their conference allowing 346.5 average yards a game.

In all, N.C. A&T has a total record of 461-415-46 (.525) as of today, with 11 championships in the MEAC. NCCU has a total record of 427-356-31 (.544) with five MEAC championships. The

Aggies transitioned to The Big South Conference in 2021.

Eagle quarterback Davius Richard says the Eagles are feeling confident and prepared for the standoff. “Having all the guys spring through summer gives us all a lot of confidence heading into the game,” said Richard, adding that everyone on the team is “on the same page.”

Richards, a lead-by-example leader now with the Eagles for three years, predicts “explosiveness” and “consistency.” He said he wants the Eagle offense to show their best and show what they are capable of in every drive, on every play, and in every game.

Quarterbacks to watch include the Aggie’s senior Jalen Fowler, who had a completion percentage of 55.7, 1,774-passing yards, and 10 touchdowns in 10 2021 season games. For the Eagles there’s Davius Richard, now in his junior season, who concluded his 2021 season with 11 games played, a completion percentage of 58.0, 2,133-passing yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Now in his senior season, Jalen Fowler during his 2021 season played in 10 2021 season games, with a completion percentage of 55.7, 1,774-passing yards, and 10 touchdowns.

In last year’s classic, which the Eagles lost 37-14, Fowler finished with a 64.3 completion percentage, one touchdown, and 161-passing yards. Richard’s had a completion percentage of 60 percent, one touchdown, and 225-yards passing.

The September 3 kick-off at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN 3.