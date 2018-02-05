2018 ‘State of the Campus’ celebrates SGA accomplishments and goals

Every major member of N.C. Central University’s Student Government Association shared their fall semester achievements and spring agendas at the 2018 State of the Campus address last Wednesday in the Alfonso Elder Student Union.

The evening began with Student Body President Michael Hopkins welcoming those in attendance to the event and encouraging students to get involved with projects they hear about that night.

Beginning with Hopkins and ending with UNC Association of Student Governments (ASG) campus liaison Bettylenah Njaramba, 16 of NCCU’s finest representatives listed accomplishments including:

having three NCCU delegates elected to ASG executive board positions: Bettylenah Njaramba — Speaker Pro-Tempore Davanta Parker (SGA Student Body Vice President) — Assoc. VP of Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI) Raekwon Davis (SGA Attorney General) — Assoc. VP of Governmental Outreach

improving the variety of Eagle Dining Services options available to students on campus including the Eagle’s Nest pilot program (opening W.O.W. and Pizza Hut on the weekends) and the upgraded vegetarian/vegan section in W.G. Pearson Cafeteria

allocating over $6,000 in funds to registered student organizations

creating the Project 20/20 Endowment Fund to help incoming administrations to leave on-campus legacies

hosting two successful eight-week test prep programs for the MCAT and GRE

However, the representatives were quick to remind students there was still work to be done this semester.

Initiatives to look forward to include:

an extension of the 1910 convenience store’s hours of operation

food trucks — community food trucks will be visiting campus beginning in February where students will have the option to use their Flex Dollars instead of their own money

discussion on creating more freshman meal plan options

the Graduation Readiness series — requiring that students visit the Career Services Center at least twice a year in both their junior and senior years to ensure job placement and/or internships upon graduation

“In Living Color: Making NCCU Beautiful” — beautifying areas of campus that were neglected to be refurbished following construction projects or remodeling

Updates are also being made to the SGA constitution and SGA senate guidelines to meet the demands of a modern student government.

More details on any of the above programs or a comprehensive list of the subjects covered during the address can be obtained from Executive Asst. to the President Annaliese Samples at asamples@eagles.nccu.edu or Chief of Staff Jasmine Godbolt at jgodbolt@eagles.nccu.edu.