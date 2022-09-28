Campus showcase student organization at organization fair

N.C. Central’s University student organizations were front and center at the August 2022 Organization Fair. Held at the New Student Center, the annual event featured a host of student groups that showcased their organizations with creative and decorative tables lined throughout the hall.

At each table students were able to get useful information about community service opportunities, campus resources and more.

In all, 75 organizations were represented at the event, according to Brandon Ratliff, Student Organizations and Fraternity and Sorority Life Coordinator.

“I definitely wanted to make sure all of the organizations had the ability to be in front of the student body to showcase who they are, what they’re about and begin to create that dialogue,” Ratliff said.

“We don’t have a DJ, and normally during this time frame we do. I did that intentionally so that people would not have to struggle with hearing each other, and they would be able to have intentional conversations without the distraction of loud music.”

At the event students were able to speak with members of a variety of organizations, including, for example, Project Safe, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, The WPI Gospel Choir, C.O.L.O.R.S., sororities and fraternities, such as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

“We’ve been participating in the fair for about maybe three or four years now, since I’ve been on campus. It’s been a really cool experience getting to meet all the students,” said Carl Piggee, a junior and member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

“We’re excited for the new year and we’re happy to showcase our community service and program events that we have planned for the fall semester,” Amaya Tillery, a junior and also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

Senior Mathew Brooks helped set up his table for the Collegiate 100. Their table included QR codes so students could get additional information on the organization they were interested in.

“Covid hit us really hard for our organization and we just want to get new members involved … just more people overall,” Brooks said.

With everyone back on campus student organizations are hoping to recruit more members.

“I really enjoyed the different organizations and clubs and was able to learn more about a few organizations that I’m interested in,” said senior Dorian Johnson.

“I’m excited for what’s to come this school year, I can’t wait to be more involved and make new friends.”

Story by Justice Isom

Campus Echo staff reporter

