Mr. Fries Man: Black women-owned franchise sweeps the Triangle

People from all over Durham have come to see the Black-owned, women-owned franchise that has swept the triangle by storm in a matter of weeks.

Mr. Fries Man launched its grand opening on January 22, 2022, located next to Insomnia Cookies on 1105 West Main St. It is the only franchise in N.C. currently.

Mr. Fries Man is a Black-owned business founded by Craig Batiste in 2016. Batiste started his humble beginning in a small kitchen in Gardena, Calif.

So, it was only natural that Jaquetta Bratley,35, and Safiyyah Williams, 37, would take on the challenge.

“Honey garlic with shrimp and chicken is my personal favorite,” Bratley said. “The triangle’s top favorites are lemon garlic with shrimp and crab and honey garlic steak with shrimp.”

Mr. Fries Man consists of a team of 15 including the owners. Williams and Bratley have collectively been in the restaurant business for over 30 years.

The franchise sold over 2,100 meals on grand opening day. The restaurant’s specialty dishes include fries, chicken, steak, or seafood, and a sauce of the customer’s choice.

Customers have the option of ordering online, at the self-serve kiosk,s or cashier. The restaurant also features an automatic heating system that keeps the food warm while awaiting customer pickup.

“I really liked the design layout here. It is very inviting and the fries have so much flavor. Since Durham is like a foodie town I think Mr. Fries Man is great for Durham,” Thaily Alvarez said.

“Everyone loves fries, and we also wanted to make sure that we had vegan options to reach a broader and more diverse audience,” Bratley said.

Mr. Fries Man has over 20 franchises in the United States and will expand its reach to Baltimore next.

“People become inspired when they see someone that is successful and doing a lot for the community who looks like you,” Bratley said. “People need to know the job can be done.”

Amidst the excitement, challenges are natural to follow.

Bratley and Williams have experienced microaggression and continue daily to fight prejudice with love and let their passion for food do the talking.

“People are so shocked when we tell them we are the franchise owners. They always think we’re the managers,” Bratley said. “We are the first in the state of North Carolina so all eyes are on us.”

In the future, customers can expect to see crawfish, lobster, more vegan options, and junior-sized plates as a new addition to the menu.

“Attending an HBCU, it was important for me to support a Black-owned business. It is also even cooler that women are running it and that right there, is what I like to see,” Karrissa Forrester said.