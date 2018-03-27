‘106 & Fashion’ competition showcases NCCU designs

Last Saturday, N.C. Central University transformed into BET’s hit video countdown show “106 & Park” when students from the Department of Human Sciences held their annual fashion design competition titled ‘106 & Fashion’ in McDougald-McLendon Arena.

Students were tasked to find models and create their own clothing collection, pulling inspiration from popular music in many different eras.

It was about more than serving looks though, as a panel of judges — including NCCU alum and local stylist/creative director Iverson Trollinger — awarded three overall prizes and some secondary superlative awards.

Multiple lines were based off of songs by Top 40 superstar and style icon Rihanna.

Senior DeShawna Alexander offered up some dark military-inspired looks alongside her song “Hard (ft. Jeezy)” while Taylor Cheeks opted to use bold and colorful fabrics with the Barbadian’s track “Fly” that features modern rap goddess Nicki Minaj.

Freedom, senior Kamryn McCorkle’s line, was definitely a standout collection. Rightfully winning Most Creative, McCorkle took her inspiration from the song of the same name by Beyoncé.

The line included bright, eye-catching pieces like an orange men’s jumpsuit and flowy caped women’s shorts, all graffitied with empowering quotes from black writers and activists.

“It was inspired by me as well; this song means so much to me,” said McCorkle. “Despite all the things I have been through, I can say I have broken many chains — including walking with a broken heel tonight!”

Senior Natalie Beasley lit up the runway with her glittering sequined collection inspired by Kanye West’s “Flashing Lights.” Her gorgeous purple and silver low-backed mini-dress made me want to give her all my coins!

Men’s fashion wasn’t left off the runway, but senior and Mr. Fashion Inc. BaySean Washington’s designs were the cream of the crop.

Washington’s namesake line BayWear was a combination of race-car motifs and high-end street fashion, using straps in most ensembles.

His standout piece was a gray two-piece sweat set that featured plaid paneling on the sleeves and straps on the wrists, with Baywear screen-printed in yellow across the front.

With each part taken separately it doesn’t seem like it would work, but Washington somehow pulls it off. His entire collection gives off a edgy and en vogue streetwear vibe, and I could see fashionable celebrities like A$AP Rocky or Kanye wanting to rock his looks.

“Each year I set goals that force me to improve my work,” Washington said after the show. “This year[‘s goal] was putting a collection together and branding my garments and I’m happy to say I have.”

After all 28 lines were presented to the audience, winners were announced.

The winners had already been determined (but not yet announced) after a private runway show earlier in the week.

Natalie Beasley took third for her “Flashing Lights” line, while Cheryl Summers, who also won Most Creative alongside Kamryn McCorkle, placed second for a denim-based line focused on the fashion trends in Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”

Ms. Fashion Inc. Danita Wiggins completed the winner’s circle, taking first place with her African-inspired line set to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s track “All of the Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Psychology junior Jewel Massy says she loves attending student fashion shows.

“I like seeing what my peers created and judging it,” Massy said after the night’s festivities.

Items created by the designers (including those featured above) are up for private sale at the designer’s discretion.