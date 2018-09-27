100 Black Women creates success through sisterhood

Beatrice Beaubrun takes her role in creating successful black women very seriously.

N.C. Central University’s 100 Black Women organization was founded in 2013, and has been a beneficial part of creating well developed black women on campus through the years.

NCCU 100 Black Women President, Beatrice Beaubrun, shed some light on what the organization means to her and how she contributes to it.

Beaubrun is a NCCU senior who majors in Political Science. Her position is in place in order “to assure that the organization is running efficiently.”

“We provide professional development tips and develop the professional and career driven women,” Beaubrun said.

According to the Clubs and Organization’s area of the NCCU web page, the 100 Black Women organization is described as a group who strives to “increase unity among African-American female leaders on campus, promote self-worth, self-esteem, responsibility, the importance of education, and provide substantial community service.”

Beaubrun spoke about the community service that provides volunteer hours for active members and the good samaritan service that the community receives from her organization.

“We volunteer within the community, mostly elementary schools and Durham rescue mission,” Beaubrun said. “We also provide services by cleaning up the streets.”

Jamilah Thomas is a NCCU junior who majors in Criminal Justice and has been a part of the 100 Black Women organization since 2017.

“Our purpose is to promote excellence within the women on the campus of North Carolina Central University as well as assisting those with the desire to reach their full potential,” Thomas stated.

Thomas is a general member of 100 Black Women and said that she believes her position is in place in order “to carry on the legacy of this organization through community service and mentor ship.”

It is important for new and uninformed students to get a better understanding of 100 Black Women, which is advised by La Verne Reid.

Participation for students will be easier if they make sure they know what this organization does on, and around, campus before attempting to participate.

Tyriona Houston is a Junior at NCCU and is studying Psychology. She attempted to participate in the 100 Black Women organization her Sophomore year and didn’t get accepted.

Houston admits that she wasn’t completely prepared for the application and interview process.

“I didn’t realize just how much goes into it and what I was required to obtain in order to get in,” Houston said.

One thing Houston said she enjoys the most about 100 Black Women’s unity is the matching outfits around campus. But matching outfits is not all that these women do together.

Thomas shared what it’s like to be a part of a unity and sisterhood like the one 100 Black Women have.

“Sisterhood to me is an unbreakable bond between a group of women whether related biologically or not,” Thomas said. A sister can be someone you’ve only known for a month, but where there’s loyalty and trust a sister can be formed no matter the circumstances.”

“I always admired the sisterhood that 100 Black Women portray and I’ve always wanted to be a part of it, Houston shared. “I will be attending the upcoming interest meetings.”

The 100 Black Women organization has been a great way for young black women to provide positive services to the surrounding community and have a legacy, something greater than themselves, to continue to share.